Blackwood will guard the road goal against Seattle on Tuesday, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Blackwood has won his last three outings while stopping 71 of 77 shots. He has posted a 9-1-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.19 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Seattle ranks 32nd in the league this year with only 2.47 goals per game.