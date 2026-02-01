Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Third shutout of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood made 28 saves in a 5-0 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.
It was Blackwood's third shutout of the season. He's 15-4-1 with a 2.32 GAA and .914 save percentage in 19 starts (21 appearances). But he's struggled in his last five, going 2-3-0 with 15 goals allowed (.884), even with the shutout. Fingers crossed that this shutout acts like a reboot for the netminder after this recent rough patch.
