Blackwood made 28 saves in a 5-0 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.

It was Blackwood's third shutout of the season. He's 15-4-1 with a 2.32 GAA and .914 save percentage in 19 starts (21 appearances). But he's struggled in his last five, going 2-3-0 with 15 goals allowed (.884), even with the shutout. Fingers crossed that this shutout acts like a reboot for the netminder after this recent rough patch.