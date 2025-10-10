Avalanche's Mackenzie Blackwood: Won't return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackwood (lower body) isn't available for Thursday's home game against Utah.
Blackwood also missed Colorado's season opener Tuesday due to the injury. His next opportunity to play is Saturday versus Dallas. Blackwood is expected to reclaim his role as Colorado's No. 1 netminder once he's healthy, but in the meantime, the Avalanche are likely to lean on Scott Wedgewood.
