Blackwood (lower body) won't travel with the Avalanche ahead of Tuesday's game in Utah but is getting closer to returning, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Monday.

Blackwood has missed the start of the regular season due to a lower-body injury, but he recently completed a conditioning loan at AHL Colorado. He'll miss at least one more game due to the issue, and although he's considered close to returning, it's not yet clear when he'll be officially available to make his season debut.