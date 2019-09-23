Alt was waived by the Avalanche for purpose of reassignment Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The Avalanche are strong offensively, so Alt couldn't hang onto a roster spot, especially with the addition of Cale Makar. If Alt clears waivers, he'll land with AHL Colorado. He played 61 games with the minor-league club last season, posting 19 points and 30 PIM.