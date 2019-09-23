Avalanche's Mark Alt: Heads to waivers
Alt was waived by the Avalanche for purpose of reassignment Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
The Avalanche are strong offensively, so Alt couldn't hang onto a roster spot, especially with the addition of Cale Makar. If Alt clears waivers, he'll land with AHL Colorado. He played 61 games with the minor-league club last season, posting 19 points and 30 PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.