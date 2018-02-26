Avalanche's Mark Alt: Pried off waivers by Colorado
Alt was claimed off waivers by the Avalanche (heading over from Philadelphia) on Monday.
The University of Minnesota standout was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. A right shot, he'd only manage to draw into nine NHL games since procuring a three-year, entry-level deal. and ultimately, a one-year standard contract with the Flyers. He's still searching for his first NHL point, and is set to become a Group-6 unrestricted free agent this summer, which is a special provision for a player who is age 25-plus in the calendar year for which the deal expires -- Alt is 26 years old.
