Alt agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Colorado on Thursday.

Alt joined the Avs just ahead of the trade deadline, when the club snatched him off the waiver wire from the Flyers. The defenseman spent the bulk of his time in the Mile High City watching from the press box -- including the entire postseason. The Kansas City native figures to serve primarily as a depth option on the blue line, but could attempt to earn a bigger role with a strong training training camp in the fall.