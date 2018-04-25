Alt suited up for 15 games between the Flyers (eight) and Avalanche (seven) in 2017-18.

Alt skated in his first NHL action since the 2014-15 campaign, but he failed to mark the scoresheet again. Alt was on the roster for the six NHL playoff games with the Avalanche, but he didn't dress for any of them. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 201 pounds, Alt has the ability to be a formidable NHL blueliner, but his inability to score in the AHL over the last two seasons (21 points, 63 games) keeps him from getting those opportunities.