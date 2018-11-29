Avalanche's Mark Alt: Summoned to parent club
Alt was recalled from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
The Avs currently need help on the blue line, hence the reason why the reassigned Sheldon Dries in favor of Alt, who ascends to the top level in the wake of an undisclosed issue to mobile puck-mover Tyson Barrie. Alt is still looking for his first NHL point after 16 career games between Philadelphia and Colorado.
