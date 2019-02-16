Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Activated off IR
Barberio (undisclosed) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Barberio's impending return will bolster Colorado's depth at defense, but it will almost certainly go unnoticed in fantasy circles, as he's only notched one goal in 12 appearances this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Shifts to IR•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Will return Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Will accompany team on road trip•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Lands on IR•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Seeing limited action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...