Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Back in lineup
Barberio posted a plus-1 rating, two shots on net, two hits and two blocks in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Penguins on Wednesday.
This was Barberio's third game of the season and first since Saturday. Barberio has now played in half of Colorado's games and has posted a plus-2 rating with six shots, two hits and six blocks. With his showing Wednesday, he's likely earned another game in the lineup, but owners must pay attention to Colorado's lineup all season long. If completely healthy, the Avalanche have a ton of defensemen to get into the lineup, and Barberio could shuffle in and out a lot.
