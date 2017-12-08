Barberio blocked three shots through 18:05 of ice time during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

With just a single goal and four points through 24 games this season, there hasn't been a lot to be excited about with Barberio's play. He's been a healthy scratch a number of times, and at this stage of the season, it's safe to leave him to the waiver wire in the majority of settings.