Barberio blocked three shots through 18:05 of ice time during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

With just a single goal and four points through 24 games this season, there hasn't been a lot to be excited about with Barberio's play. He's been a healthy scratch a number of times, and at this stage of the season, it's safe to leave him to the waiver wire in the majority of settings.

