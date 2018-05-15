Barberio signed a two-year contract extension with the Avalanche on Tuesday. According to Mike Chambers of The Denver Post, the deal is worth $1.45 million annually.

The left-shooting defenseman lauded for his tremendous hockey sense would have been able to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer, but evidently, he's happy in Colorado and settled early. Barberio added 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) over 46 regular-season games, but a lower-body injury held him out for 33 straight contests ahead of the playoffs; he'd finish with one assist over six appearances against the Predators in the conference quarterfinals.