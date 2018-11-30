Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Dealing with upper-body injury
Barberio (upper body) won't play Friday against the Blues, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Barberio's absence will test Colorado's depth at defense, but it will undoubtedly go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as he's been a healthy scratch more often than not this season. The 28-year-old will hope to heal up in time for Sunday's game against Detroit.
