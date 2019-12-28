Barberio has one assist with a plus-2 rating and eight shots on net in the last five games.

The 29-year-old defenseman has performed well in the plus/minus and PIM categories in limited opportunities, but he isn't scoring much even for his standards. During 2017-18, Barberio posted three goals and 13 points in 46 games, but since then, he has one goal and three points in 26 contests over the last two seasons. He has no goals with two assists, a plus-7 rating and 12 PIM in 14 games this season.