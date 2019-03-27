The Avalanche sent Barberio to AHL Colorado on Wednesday for conditioning purposes.

Barberio hasn't drawn into a contest since Jan. 21, so he will head to the minors to stay sharp down the stretch in the event he's needed. The Avs still have seven other defensemen on the roster, so the club's not lacking for depth ahead of Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights. Look for Barberio to return to the top level after getting in a few games with the Eagles.