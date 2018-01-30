Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Lands on injured reserve
Barberio (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
It's still not entirely clear how long this ailment will keep Barberio sidelined for, but this move to IR won't definitely elongate his absence, as he will still be eligible to return to action Thursday in Edmonton despite the transaction. The 27-year-old isn't exactly a stupendous contributor in any stat category for fantasy purposes, so he shouldn't be missed my most fantasy owners.
