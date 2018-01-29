Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Likely out Tuesday
Barberio (lower body) is still being bothered by his injury and likely won't play Tuesday against the Canucks, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Barberio's injury came right before the All-Star break, and evidently the time off hasn't been enough for him to get healthy. The 27-year-old could return Thursday against the Oilers, but in the meantime Andrei Mironov should see more playing time in Barberio's absence.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Out with lower-body ailment•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Posts two helpers in rout•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Blocks three shots in loss•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Records assist in win over Canes•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Playing scarcely•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...