Barberio (lower body) is still being bothered by his injury and likely won't play Tuesday against the Canucks, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Barberio's injury came right before the All-Star break, and evidently the time off hasn't been enough for him to get healthy. The 27-year-old could return Thursday against the Oilers, but in the meantime Andrei Mironov should see more playing time in Barberio's absence.