Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Not receiving much playing time
Barberio has been a healthy scratch in the last five games.
He's only dressed for three contests this season and during those games, he has zero points with six shots and a plus-2 rating. Three games could be considered a lot of playing time for Barberio seeing as though he only appeared in 12 contests last season. He has one goal and zero assists in his last 15 NHL games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.