Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Out with lower-body ailment
Barberio is dealing with a lower-body injury that rules him out against the Blues on Thursday evening, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
We're unsure about the severity of the injury, but it's quite possible that the Avalanche are taking a cautious approach with the All-Star break looming. Barberio could be replaced by David Warsofsky in the next contest, but he's from a reliable fantasy contributor.
