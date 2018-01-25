Barberio is dealing with a lower-body injury that rules him out against the Blues on Thursday evening, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

We're unsure about the severity of the injury, but it's quite possible that the Avalanche are taking a cautious approach with the All-Star break looming. Barberio could be replaced by David Warsofsky in the next contest, but he's from a reliable fantasy contributor.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories