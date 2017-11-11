Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Picks up helper Saturday
Barberio tallied an assist and six penalty minutes during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
The 27-year-old assisted on Blake Comeau's short-handed goal, giving him three points in 14 games on the season. Needless to say, his fantasy value is quite limited.
