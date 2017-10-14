Play

Barberio logged just 13:53 of ice time during Friday's 3-1 win over Anaheim.

The 27-year-old journeyman has suited up for just three of Colorado's first five games, and he still hasn't registered a point. Barberio is a long shot to make a difference in fantasy this season, and it's probably best to leave him to the waiver wire in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories