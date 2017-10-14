Barberio logged just 13:53 of ice time during Friday's 3-1 win over Anaheim.

The 27-year-old journeyman has suited up for just three of Colorado's first five games, and he still hasn't registered a point. Barberio is a long shot to make a difference in fantasy this season, and it's probably best to leave him to the waiver wire in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.