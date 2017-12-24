Barberio had a couple of assists in a 6-2 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Barberio now has more points in December (six) than he did the first two months of the season (four). That's improved his value a little bit as he's found the scoresheet more often, but it hasn't been helped enough to make him a viable option. He shouldn't be rostered.

