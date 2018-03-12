Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Prolonged absence continues
Barberio (lower body) will miss Tuesday's matchup with the Wild, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Tuesday will mark Barberio's 22nd consecutive game missed due to the injury, which he suffered in late January. With three goals and 13 points in 44 games this season, Barberio isn't likely to show up on any fantasy radars, but he's a strong skater and puck mover who provides solid third-pairing minutes when in the lineup. Barberio's absence from the lineup can be considered status quo until the team gives information that indicates otherwise.
