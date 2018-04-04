Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Receives medical clearance
Barberio (lower body) was given a clean bill of health Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The mobile defenseman has missed the last 33 games while dealing with the injury and will now be in contention for a spot in the lineup as the Avs push for a postseason berth. Barberio was enjoying a breakout season before being injured, logging a career-high 13 points through 44 games while posting a solid plus-4 rating.
