Barberio recorded an assist and logged 20:01 of ice time during Thursday's 5-3 win over Carolina.

This was just the second outing in which Barberio has logged over 20 minutes, and Thursday's helper was only his second point of the campaign. Additionally, after averaging 2:12 of power-play time with Colorado last year, he's rarely seeing the ice with the man advantage to start this season. The 27-year-old defenseman isn't currently tilting the fantasy scales in the majority of settings.