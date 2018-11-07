Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Seeing limited action
Barberio has served as a healthy scratch in 10 of the Avs' 14 games this season.
When Barberio does manage to break into the lineup, he is logging a mere 15:32 of ice time, but does have one goal to so for it. Until he can secure regular minutes, the blueliner is going to offer minimal fantasy value.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Contract renewed for two years•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Receives medical clearance•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Prolonged absence continues•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Likely out Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Out with lower-body ailment•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...