Barberio (undisclosed) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's media site.

There are unconfirmed reports that Barberio is dealing with a head injury. He's been held out for two straight games and is bound to miss a third Tuesday, with the Avalanche playing host to the Blue Jackets. Instead, look for Patrik Nemeth to sub in on the third pair with Samuel Girard.

