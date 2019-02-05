Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Shifts to IR
Barberio (undisclosed) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's media site.
There are unconfirmed reports that Barberio is dealing with a head injury. He's been held out for two straight games and is bound to miss a third Tuesday, with the Avalanche playing host to the Blue Jackets. Instead, look for Patrik Nemeth to sub in on the third pair with Samuel Girard.
