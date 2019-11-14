Barberio has zero points with a plus-3 rating in seven games this season.

As indicated by the number of games played, the Avalanche haven't always been able to find a spot for Barberio in the lineup, but he has dressed in the last three contests. Even when he plays, though, Barberio has minimal fantasy value. He has six goals, 23 points, a minus-3 rating, 47 PIM, 116 blocks and 52 hits in 99 games over parts of four seasons with the Avalanche since 2016-17.