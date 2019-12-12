Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Submits plus-2 rating
Barberio posted a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal in a 3-1 victory over the Flyers on Wednesday.
Since returning to the lineup on Dec. 5 after being a healthy scratch for nearly a month, Baberio has been fairly useful to owners. He has one assist and a plus-4 rating with six shots on net and two PIM in the last four games. He hasn't posted a minus-rating in any of his 11 contests this season. Barberio isn't going to supply much scoring, and there's no guarantee he stays in the lineup, but he can be useful in deeper leagues if he continues to excel at plus/minus.
