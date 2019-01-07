Barberio (upper body) is nearing a return and will join the team on its upcoming five-game road trip, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

The Avs' blueliner sported a regular jersey during Monday's practice, and according to head coach Jared Bednar, could play "somewhere down the road". Healthy or not, the 28-year-old Barberio figures to spend most of his time in the press box, as he's appeared in just eight games so far in 2018-19, tallying a goal and posting a minus-4 rating in those contests. Before returning to game action, Barberio will need to come off injured reserve.