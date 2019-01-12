Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Will return Saturday
Barberio (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Canadiens, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
After more than a month on injured reserve, Barberio will draw into the lineup Saturday for just the ninth time during 2018-19. The veteran blueliner posted the best campaign of his career last season, notching 13 points in 46 games with the club. He will look to continue on that path Saturday and will pair with Ryan Graves in his first game back.
