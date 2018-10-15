Avalanche's Marko Dano: Claimed by Colorado

Dano was claimed by the Avalanche on Monday after being waived by the Jets, Ryan Clark of The Athletic reports.

Dano didn't see a second of game action with Winnipeg before being waived, so clearly he wasn't going to find an opportunity there. He's only 23, but things have gone downhill for Dano since he notched 21 points in 35 games as a rookie. Perhaps he can find a role with the Avs to reboot his career.