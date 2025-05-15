Jedlicka, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, might become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't sign with Colorado before June 1, Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High reports Thursday.

Jedlicka is playing this season with AHL Colorado on a one-year, minor-league deal. Prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old center posted three goals and two assists in 18 games. Selected by the Avs in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Jedlicka may have to spend some more time in the minors developing his game after his injury-plagued campaign.