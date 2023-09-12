Jedlicka will skate for the Avalanche's entry in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament beginning Friday in Las Vegas, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Jedlicka was selected by Colorado in the seventh round of the 2023 Draft. The 20-year-old did not participate in this summer's Development Camp. He has pro experience in Europe -- Jedlicka is from Slovakia -- and may look more polished than most rookies at the tournament, which features prospects from Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas.