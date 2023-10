Jedlicka suffered an injury during Sunday's preseason game, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Jedlicka skated to the bench favoring his left arm and was unable to finish Colorado's overtime victory against Dallas. Rawal said there was no update on the forward's condition in Monday's notebook column. The 20-year-old Jedlicka, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 Draft, could land in the AHL or head back to Europe for the 2023-24 season.