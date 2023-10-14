Jedlicka will undergo surgery on an upper-body injury and is expected to miss "months," Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Jedlicka sustained the injury during a preseason game against Dallas on Oct. 1 -- he came off the ice favoring an arm following a check. The Avalanche have not confirmed a timetable for the 20-year-old forward's return, but Slovak media outlets have reported four to five months, Jedlicka, who showed promise during camp after being selected in the seventh round of the 2023 Draft, will head back to Slovakia to rehab the injury.