Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Back down to minors
Head coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that Kaut would be reassigned to AHL Colorado, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Kaut made his ninth appearance of the season Wednesday -- with one more, the first year of his entry-level contract would be counted, so this move is designed to keep him under team control for an extra year. By that logic, Kaut will likely finish with three points during his time in the NHL this season. He should challenge for a full-time roster spot in 2020-21.
