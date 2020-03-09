Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Back with big club
Kaut was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Kaut was shipped back to the minors quite recently but finds himself back with the big club after a slew of injuries forced the Avalanche to call in reinforcements. The 20-year-old picked up three points in eight games with Colorado, so he might be worth adding in deeper formats.
