site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-martin-kaut-brought-back-by-avalanche | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Brought back by Avalanche
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kaut was summoned by the Avalanche on Tuesday, per the AHL transaction list.
Kaut was only sent down to the AHL on Sunday. The Avalanche haven't even played a game since he was demoted. He has a goal and two points in eight contests with Colorado this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read