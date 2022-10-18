Kaut was summoned from the AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
Colorado sent down Ben Meyers on Tuesday and placed Lukas Sedlak on waivers. Kaut will be the next depth forward to get a look with the big club. He has two goals and one assist in two minor-league appearances this year. Kaut didn't have a point in six outings with the Avalanche in 2021-22.
More News
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Put on waivers Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Scores in return to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Activated and reassigned•
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Considered week-to-week•
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Hurt in Wednesday's contest•