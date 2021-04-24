Kaut was limited to just under eight minutes of ice time Thursday because there was often a need for special teams, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said he planed to give Kaut more minutes, but both teams incurred five penalties apiece, requiring packages that did not include Kaut. The coach added the lack of minutes was not "an indictment against" him. Bednar was pleased with Kaut's performance, noting his wall battles in the defensive zone and being hard on pucks. Despite the accolades, Kaut will remain a fourth-liner with limited fantasy upside.