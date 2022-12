Kaut is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Given the expected length of Kaut's absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 23-year-old winger end up on injured reserve in the coming days. Charles Hudon could have a regular spot in the lineup until Kaut, who's picked up three points through 21 games this season, is ready to return.