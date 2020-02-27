Kaut scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Kaut knocked home a rebound in the slot on the power play for his first career goal. The 20-year-old, who was recalled Feb. 18 from AHL Colorado, has a goal and an assist through his first four NHL games. Kaut slotted in on the right side of Colorado's third line with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and newly-acquired Vladislav Namestnikov, a bottom-six role that limits his fantasy appeal.