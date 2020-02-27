Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Deposits first NHL goal
Kaut scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
Kaut knocked home a rebound in the slot on the power play for his first career goal. The 20-year-old, who was recalled Feb. 18 from AHL Colorado, has a goal and an assist through his first four NHL games. Kaut slotted in on the right side of Colorado's third line with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and newly-acquired Vladislav Namestnikov, a bottom-six role that limits his fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.