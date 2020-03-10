Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Dropped down a level
Colorado sent Kaut to its AHL affiliate Tuesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
The Avalanche have several injured forwards that are nearing a return to action, so they're no longer in need of Kaut's services up front. The 20-year-old winger will return to a prominent role with AHL Colorado, where he's notched 17 points in 33 games this campaign.
