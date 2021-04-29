Kaut was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Mikko Rantanen (not injury related) and Joonas Donskoi (not injury related) are both expected back Friday against San Jose, so the Avalanche are no longer in need of Kaut's services up front.
More News
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Moves up to third line•
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Coach pleased with effort•
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Quiet night on fourth line•
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Gets the call•
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Returns to action in minors•
-
Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Week-to-week with injury•