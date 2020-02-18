Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Earns first NHL call-up
The Avalanche recalled Kaut from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
Mikko Rantanen is expected to miss multiple weeks with the upper-body injury he suffered during Monday's loss to Tampa Bay, so Kaut is likely in for an extended stay with the big club. The 2018 first-round pick struggled early on in the minors this season, going scoreless through his first 10 games, but he's heated up since then, having notched 16 points in his last 21 appearances. The 20-year-old winger could make his NHL debut as soon as Wednesday against the Islanders.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.