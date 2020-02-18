The Avalanche recalled Kaut from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

Mikko Rantanen is expected to miss multiple weeks with the upper-body injury he suffered during Monday's loss to Tampa Bay, so Kaut is likely in for an extended stay with the big club. The 2018 first-round pick struggled early on in the minors this season, going scoreless through his first 10 games, but he's heated up since then, having notched 16 points in his last 21 appearances. The 20-year-old winger could make his NHL debut as soon as Wednesday against the Islanders.