Avalanche's Martin Kaut: First NHL point is assist
Kaut registered an assist and three hits in Monday's 1-0 win over the Ducks.
Kaut needed just two games to get his first NHL point. He picked off a Hampus Lindholm turnover in the neutral zone and set up J.T. Compher for the only goal in Friday's game. Kaut has already shown a physical presence with five hits in his first two career games. Expect the 20-year-old to remain in a bottom-six role during this stint with the parent club.
