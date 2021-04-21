Kaut was recalled by the Avalanche on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

With a few players surfacing on the COVID-19 list for the team this week, the Avalanche elected to add depth in the form of the 21-year-old. Kaut has been strong for AHL Colorado this season, racking up five goals and 14 points across 13 games. Thought it's unclear at this point, Kaut could be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blues.