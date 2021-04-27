Kaut replaced Brandon Saad (lower body) on the third line in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues. He had one shot on net, two blocked shots and two PIM.

Kaut was originally supposed to be a fourth-liner for the Avalanche but was needed to move up line after the team announced Saad would be out two to four weeks. He finished the three-game set in St. Louis with two shots, three hits and one minor penalty. The Avs hope to have Joonas Donskoi and Mikko Rantanen back from the COVID protocols list this week, which should flesh out the middle two lines with more skilled forwards.